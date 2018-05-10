Kids activities aplenty this summer in Leetsdale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leetsdale Council and the Leetsdale Recreation Board will sponsor summer events at the Henle Park picnic shelter for children ages 5 to 8.

In the case of inclement weather, the events will be held in the community room at the Leetsdale Borough Building.

Pre-registration is required. Events will be presented free of charge. Donations to help cover expenses will be appreciated.

To reserve a space, email Judy Fulton at summerfunhp18@gmail.com and leave your name and contact information, along with the class or classes you are interested in and each child's name and age. Callers will receive a confirmation email.

There is no limit on the number of classes for which children may be registered.

Each class will begin at 11 a.m. and end at about noon.

Class size is limited. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments will be served.

The programs are:

June 14: Gardening for Kids! — This will be a basic gardening experience for the children who will plant flowers and vegetables in prepared beds. Child-size tools will be provided. Children should be dressed appropriately.

June 21: Cultural Day, Russian Dolls — The children will learn about Russian culture and traditional folk dolls in this interactive program. They will try on traditional Russian clothing, learn about old customs, listen to a folk tale and make a special wish- granting Russian folk doll to take home. No sewing skills required.

June 28: Iron Horse Community Theatre — The children will explore various acting techniques through a series of exercises and fun games and improvisations.

July 12: Adventure in Aquaponics — This will be a hands-on experience that fuses raising fish (aquaculture) with growing plants free of soil (hydroponics). This is a STEM-oriented program. Children will go home with their own plants.

July 26: Safe Dog Program — This program wil offer safe ways to approach dogs, body language awareness and how to make your home dog safe. All participating dogs are certified in therapy.

Aug. 9: Fern Hollow Nature Center — Children will be encouraged to explore, learn, discover by working with an educator from the nature center to hear more about what exists in or very own park. During the program they will look closely at the insects, plants, birds, flowers and trees that call Pittsburgh home.