Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Kids activities aplenty this summer in Leetsdale

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
A good crop rotation plan, tailored specifically to your gardening space, does pay off.
Jessica Walliser
A good crop rotation plan, tailored specifically to your gardening space, does pay off.

Updated 20 hours ago

Leetsdale Council and the Leetsdale Recreation Board will sponsor summer events at the Henle Park picnic shelter for children ages 5 to 8.

In the case of inclement weather, the events will be held in the community room at the Leetsdale Borough Building.

Pre-registration is required. Events will be presented free of charge. Donations to help cover expenses will be appreciated.

To reserve a space, email Judy Fulton at summerfunhp18@gmail.com and leave your name and contact information, along with the class or classes you are interested in and each child's name and age. Callers will receive a confirmation email.

There is no limit on the number of classes for which children may be registered.

Each class will begin at 11 a.m. and end at about noon.

Class size is limited. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments will be served.

The programs are:

June 14: Gardening for Kids! — This will be a basic gardening experience for the children who will plant flowers and vegetables in prepared beds. Child-size tools will be provided. Children should be dressed appropriately.

June 21: Cultural Day, Russian Dolls — The children will learn about Russian culture and traditional folk dolls in this interactive program. They will try on traditional Russian clothing, learn about old customs, listen to a folk tale and make a special wish- granting Russian folk doll to take home. No sewing skills required.

June 28: Iron Horse Community Theatre — The children will explore various acting techniques through a series of exercises and fun games and improvisations.

July 12: Adventure in Aquaponics — This will be a hands-on experience that fuses raising fish (aquaculture) with growing plants free of soil (hydroponics). This is a STEM-oriented program. Children will go home with their own plants.

July 26: Safe Dog Program — This program wil offer safe ways to approach dogs, body language awareness and how to make your home dog safe. All participating dogs are certified in therapy.

Aug. 9: Fern Hollow Nature Center — Children will be encouraged to explore, learn, discover by working with an educator from the nature center to hear more about what exists in or very own park. During the program they will look closely at the insects, plants, birds, flowers and trees that call Pittsburgh home.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me