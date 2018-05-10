Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Have hard-to-recycle items? Here's your chance to unload them

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
submitted

Updated 20 hours ago

A hard-to-recycle-items event will be held June 30 at the Quaker Valley High School.

The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school at 625 Beaver St., Leetsdale.

Some items will be accepted free of charge, including laptops, keyboards, cell phones, stereos, DVD players, copiers, fax machines, digital cameras, compact fluorescent light bulbs and video game consoles, among other items.

For some items, however, a charge will be incurred. They include:

• Monitors: $20

• TVs: $30

• Console and projection TVs: $40

• Car tires, off rim (on rim): $3.50 ($10)

• Alkaline batteries: $$1.50 per pound

• Document shredding: $5 per box

• Small freon appliances: $10

For more details, call 412-766-7458 or go to www.qvcog.org.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me