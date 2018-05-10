Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sewickley

Sewickley Academy's Emmy Francek honored by U.S. Figure Skating

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy Emmy Francek, shown here at Robert Morris University's Island Sports Center during ice skating lessons Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016.

Sewickley Academy senior Emmy Francek was awarded the Gold Level Graduating Seniors Award by U.S. Figure Skating.

The program recognizes student-athletes who have worked hard to pursue figure skating while maintaining their academics. This year, awards are being presented to more than 600 student-athletes, according to a news release from Sewickley Academy.

“I was so incredibly honored to be awarded the Gold Level Award because it is a culmination of 14 years of hard work,” Francek said in the release. “I have put so much effort, time, and love into figure skating that it is so exciting to be recognized. The sport has done so much for me and my personal development that the award is just the cherry on top!”

Francek plans to continue skating at the University of Oklahoma.

