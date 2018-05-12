Mother's Day gift comes early at Sewickley hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chelsie Cortright got her Mother's Day present early.

Her son, Jeffrey, was born May 10 at 6:25 a.m. after only a 10-minute labor. Jeffrey, who arrived three days before Mother's Day, weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

“I was really surprised he was so big,” said Chelsie as she cradled her son in her room at Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital on Friday. “By the time I got here I was dilated 9 centimeters.”

Jeffrey is the second child for Chelsie, 26, and her husband, Jeff, 28. The Baden couple are the parents of Ella, 3, who also was born in Heritage Valley Sewickley. Around 720 babies are born at the hospital each year.

“I was relieved,” said Jeff, when asked about his son's birth. “I cried.”

May is going to be a big month for the Cortrights, who met as students at Ambridge Area High School. May 9 was their third anniversary, while May 17 is Chelsie's birthday. And of course, May 13 is Mother's Day.

“May is going to be an expensive month for me,” Jeff joked.

Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 when peace activist Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother in Grafton, W.Va. Six years later after repeated petitioning by Jarvis, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother's Day, always held the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday. Mother's Day is now observed in more than 40 countries, many of which mirror the celebrations held in this country.

Despite their new addition, this year's Mother's Day will be low key for the Cortrights who say they plan to do “absolutely” nothing except rest.

“We're taking it as it goes,” said Jeff, who works as a railroad electrician.

The Cortrights said they didn't know the gender of baby Jeffrey until after the ultrasound sound. They both said they were happy because girls tend to run on both sides of the family.

“Ella wanted to name him Mickey Mouse,” Chelsie said. For her part, Ella said she is happy her little brother is named Jeff after her Daddy.

“She asked if she could dress him,” Jeff said.

To commemorate the birth of their son, Jeff got Chelsie a charm bracelet that includes the birth stone for each family member, as well as the family tree.

During her most recent pregnancy, Chelsie taught herself how to crochet. She made gifts for friends and family. She also made a baby blanket for her son.

“It is blue and white,” she said. “It looks like it has ice cream sprinkles on it.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.