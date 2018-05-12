Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Mother's Day gift comes early at Sewickley hospital

Suzanne Elliott | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Chelsie Cortright of Baden sits for a photo with husband Jeffrey and their daughter Ella, 3, and newborn son Jeffrey Jr. inside her room at Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital Friday, May 11, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Chelsie Cortright of Baden sits for a photo with husband Jeffrey and their daughter Ella, 3, and newborn son Jeffrey Jr. inside her room at Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital Friday, May 11, 2018.
Chelsie Cortright of Baden talks to daughter Ella, 3, as she hold newborn Jeffrey Jr. inside her room at Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital Friday, May 11, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Chelsie Cortright of Baden talks to daughter Ella, 3, as she hold newborn Jeffrey Jr. inside her room at Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital Friday, May 11, 2018.
Ella Cortright, 3, of Baden sits on mother Chelsie's lap while holding her newborn brother Jeffrey Jr. inside Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital Friday, May 11, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ella Cortright, 3, of Baden sits on mother Chelsie's lap while holding her newborn brother Jeffrey Jr. inside Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital Friday, May 11, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Chelsie Cortright got her Mother's Day present early.

Her son, Jeffrey, was born May 10 at 6:25 a.m. after only a 10-minute labor. Jeffrey, who arrived three days before Mother's Day, weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

“I was really surprised he was so big,” said Chelsie as she cradled her son in her room at Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital on Friday. “By the time I got here I was dilated 9 centimeters.”

Jeffrey is the second child for Chelsie, 26, and her husband, Jeff, 28. The Baden couple are the parents of Ella, 3, who also was born in Heritage Valley Sewickley. Around 720 babies are born at the hospital each year.

“I was relieved,” said Jeff, when asked about his son's birth. “I cried.”

May is going to be a big month for the Cortrights, who met as students at Ambridge Area High School. May 9 was their third anniversary, while May 17 is Chelsie's birthday. And of course, May 13 is Mother's Day.

“May is going to be an expensive month for me,” Jeff joked.

Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 when peace activist Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother in Grafton, W.Va. Six years later after repeated petitioning by Jarvis, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother's Day, always held the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday. Mother's Day is now observed in more than 40 countries, many of which mirror the celebrations held in this country.

Despite their new addition, this year's Mother's Day will be low key for the Cortrights who say they plan to do “absolutely” nothing except rest.

“We're taking it as it goes,” said Jeff, who works as a railroad electrician.

The Cortrights said they didn't know the gender of baby Jeffrey until after the ultrasound sound. They both said they were happy because girls tend to run on both sides of the family.

“Ella wanted to name him Mickey Mouse,” Chelsie said. For her part, Ella said she is happy her little brother is named Jeff after her Daddy.

“She asked if she could dress him,” Jeff said.

To commemorate the birth of their son, Jeff got Chelsie a charm bracelet that includes the birth stone for each family member, as well as the family tree.

During her most recent pregnancy, Chelsie taught herself how to crochet. She made gifts for friends and family. She also made a baby blanket for her son.

“It is blue and white,” she said. “It looks like it has ice cream sprinkles on it.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me