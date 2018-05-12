Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sewickley

Sewickley area real estate transactions released

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Albert Mendicino et al. sold property at 5 Crescent Ave. to Christopher and Caitlin Bajgier for $240,000.

Michael Trapizona sold property at 420 Glenfield Road to Glenfield Road LLC for $100,000.

Bell Acres

Nicholas Marino sold property at 1923 Big Sewickley Creek Road to Bernard Phillip Slusser for $164,000.

Edgeworth

Karen Schurman sold property at 457 Leet Road to Robert Joshua Fogle and Allison Ross for $725,000.

VRG LLC sold property at 315 Nicholas Place to Paul Anthony Namey and Zoe Katsourakis for $185,000.

Leetsdale

Maynard Moody sold property at 112 Broad St. to Brendan Parnell for $90,000.

Luella Strader sold property at 58 Ohio River Blvd. to Christopher and Allen McMurray for $95,500.

Osborne

Clare Westwood sold property at 900 Academy Place to Brian Tarquinio for $415,000.

Estate of Richard Gardner sold property at 1506 Beaver St. to Robert Dunlap for $230,000.

Sewickley

Christopher Visnic sold property at 232 Broad St. to Brook and Lin Swinston for $885,000.

Rockmere Partn. L.P. sold property at 839 Nevin Ave. to 1301 Grandview 1 LLC for $100,000..

Real Estate Transactions provided by <RealSTATs>. Contact <RealSTATs> at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

