Sewickley area real estate transactions released
Updated 11 hours ago
Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:
Aleppo
Albert Mendicino et al. sold property at 5 Crescent Ave. to Christopher and Caitlin Bajgier for $240,000.
Michael Trapizona sold property at 420 Glenfield Road to Glenfield Road LLC for $100,000.
Bell Acres
Nicholas Marino sold property at 1923 Big Sewickley Creek Road to Bernard Phillip Slusser for $164,000.
Edgeworth
Karen Schurman sold property at 457 Leet Road to Robert Joshua Fogle and Allison Ross for $725,000.
VRG LLC sold property at 315 Nicholas Place to Paul Anthony Namey and Zoe Katsourakis for $185,000.
Leetsdale
Maynard Moody sold property at 112 Broad St. to Brendan Parnell for $90,000.
Luella Strader sold property at 58 Ohio River Blvd. to Christopher and Allen McMurray for $95,500.
Osborne
Clare Westwood sold property at 900 Academy Place to Brian Tarquinio for $415,000.
Estate of Richard Gardner sold property at 1506 Beaver St. to Robert Dunlap for $230,000.
Sewickley
Christopher Visnic sold property at 232 Broad St. to Brook and Lin Swinston for $885,000.
Rockmere Partn. L.P. sold property at 839 Nevin Ave. to 1301 Grandview 1 LLC for $100,000..
