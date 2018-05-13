Quaker Valley students to present Sea, Air, Land Challenge
Updated 4 hours ago
Students in Mark Williams' and Matt Littel's Quaker Valley High School physics classes have been working on the Sea, Air, Land (SAL) Challenge, which includes months of planning, preparing and building.
The sea teams created submarines that can pick up objects underwater. The land teams created a land rover that uses a camera to find objects and bring them back to the team. The air teams created a quadcopter that is able to fly and drop objects. Each team spent months on preparing to solve the problems and create the devices.
“It's interesting and enjoyable to see a big project come together in the end, while working with a group of great team members,” junior William Andrews says.
The students will demonstrate their work and devices as part of Remake Learning Days — from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 23 in the Quaker Valley High School gym, 625 Beaver St., Leetsdale.