South Hills

Blanket-making, donation replaces gift exchange at Baldwin school
Jim Spezialetti | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 3:24 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Third-grader Zaynah El Maghrabi (left) works with first-grader Emma Hilpert on a blanket for Project Linus at Paynter Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Instead of having a holiday gift exchange, first- and third-grade students were asked to bring in a $5 donation to go toward the purchase of fabric for the Project Linus blankets. More than $1,100 was raised to make 160 blankets for the organization, which distributes them to sick children or children in need.
First-grader Famelta Mellish looks over the shoulder of third-grader Emmanuel Gibson as he cuts strips into fleece fabric to make a blanket for Project Linus at Paynter Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Instead of having a holiday gift exchange, first- and third-grade students were asked to bring in a $5 donation to go toward the purchase of fabric for the Project Linus blankets. More than $1,100 was raised to make 160 blankets for the organization, which distributes them to sick children or children in need.
Third-grade twins Abigail (far left) and Addison Hirt work with first-grade twins Arowan (middle left) and Areehan Subedi on a blanket for Project Linus at Paynter Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Instead of having a holiday gift exchange, first- and third-grade students were asked to bring in a $5 donation to go toward the purchase of fabric for the Project Linus blankets. More than $1,100 was raised to make 160 blankets for the organization, which distributes them to sick children or children in need.
Third-grader Lily Rock (left) works with first-grader Freddy Hartman on a blanket for Project Linus at Paynter Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Instead of having a holiday gift exchange, first- and third-grade students were asked to bring in a $5 donation to go toward the purchase of fabric for the Project Linus blankets. More than $1,100 was raised to make 160 blankets for the organization, which distributes them to sick children or children in need.

Updated 7 hours ago

First- and third-graders at Paynter Elementary School decided to give up their holiday gift exchange to help those less fortunate.

The students turned into blanket makers as they put together about 160 blankets for Project Linus, a national organization that provides new, handmade blankets to children who are ill or traumatized.

“In lieu of a gift, we asked for a $5 donation to buy material for Project Linus,” Paynter teacher Jennifer Fink said. “We wanted to teach them that there is more to Christmas than buying gifts. It's an act of kindness.”

Letters were sent home to explain the project. The request was well-received, as the students raised more than $1,100. Paynter Elementary is in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

“As teachers, we spend so much time on teaching skills within our core subjects,” teacher Rebecca Wolf said. “At this time of year it was especially rewarding to show our students that giving can make you feel even better than receiving.”

Fink said the grades were combined because there are a number of siblings in the two grades. The third-graders were tasked with cutting strips along the edges of the fabric, which then were tied like shoelaces. Students were placed in groups of four, with each group making two blankets.

“I didn't know what to expect, but I'm pleasantly surprised. They're working well and paying attention,” Fink said.

Wolfe said a third-grade girl remarked that a blanket wraps you up and makes you feel better when you are sick or in the hospital. A first-grade girl told Wolfe that her fingers were tired from the project but that meant the students were working hard to help others.

Once the blankets are finished, they need to be washed in special detergent and tagged with a Project Linus label.

Material for the blankets was purchased at Jo-Ann Fabrics, which is a drop-off site for Project Linus. Fink said the Greater Pittsburgh Area chapter of Project Linus will decide where to distribute the blankets.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

