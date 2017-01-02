TJ ready to cut loose for 'Dancing with the Athletes'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thomas Jefferson Student Council has put together another strong lineup for its annual “Dancing with the Athletes” competition, scheduled for Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The fundraising event will benefit Four Diamonds, which helps children with cancer through care, support and research.

In the previous two years, the dancing event benefited charities selected by the dancers.

But with the return of the school's mini-THON in the spring, student council members wanted proceeds to benefit that event, a spinoff of Penn State University's THON. The university's dance marathon event raises money for Four Diamonds, based at Penn State Children's Hospital in Dauphin County.

Thomas Jefferson's mini-THON fundraising goal is $17,000, which coincides with the class of 2017, said Sarah Houy, president of student council.

“Dancing with the Athletes” features senior members of various varsity sports teams, and representatives from winter sports teams are a little more challenged because of their schedules. Dancers get together on their own to choreograph a routine and have one dress rehearsal before the big night.

“We give them the category, and they pick the song,” said Audrey King, student council secretary.

Houy said the judges will be teachers and dance studio instructors. Awards will be given to the best dancers and crowd favorite.

Thomas Jefferson seniors Jessica Taylor and John Stover have watched “Dancing with the Athletes” since they were in middle school.

Taylor recalls talking to Stover's mother during their freshman year about how the two close friends should dance in the show, to which Stover said, “absolutely not.”

Taylor signed up to be a dancer for this year's show. Stover, a member of the baseball team, was asked to participate.

“I said I'll think about it because it's for the kids,” Stover said.

Taylor and Stover were pleased to learn they would be dance partners. They will dance to the country song “Chicken Fried” by the Zac Brown Band.

Senior Katie Stachtiaris has danced most of her life. She will need to remember those lessons to help Nick Freiwald learn to move to disco music.

“I have zero dancing experience,” said Freiwald, who plays football and basketball. “I think it will be fun.”

Stachtiaris said their dance will have typical disco moves, but they want to put a little humor into the routine.

Hailey Casteel and Zane Zandier will dance to “Born to Hand Jive” from “Grease.”

“It's a classic. Everyone knows it,” said Casteel, who promises a surprise dance move in the routine.

“(Hailey's) a good teacher and very energetic,” said Zandier, who plays football, basketball and baseball. “It's for a good cause, and we'll have a little fun dancing.”

Tickets for the event cost $5 and are available at the door.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.