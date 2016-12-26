Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

No 2017 tax hike in 3 south communities

Eric Eisert | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

A trio of South Hills communities passed 2017 budgets this month that did not include property tax increases.

Brentwood, Pleasant Hills and Jefferson Hills boroughs all held the line on millage rates.

To maintain the rate of 5.66 mills levied in 2016, Jefferson Hills will use about $300,000 from its fund balance, according to Borough Manager Tricia Levander.

Levander said the $9.6 million budget has no significant changes from the current year.

“We really have not changed anything,” Levander said. “We're doing well.”

Jefferson Hills Council approved the 2017 budget and millage rate, though member Kathleen Reynolds was absent from the meeting.

In Brentwood, sewage charges were increased but council maintained the tax rate of 10 mills and approved the almost $16 million budget.

Sewage rates will be hiked to match an 11 percent increase in usage charges from Allegheny County Sanitary Authority. Council President John Frombach said all the rate increase will go to Alcosan.

Residents in Brentwood will begin paying $8.29 per thousand gallons used, and the monthly service fee will increase to $4.25.

Brentwood Council member Pat Carnevale voted against the budget. Harold Smith joined Carnevale in voting against the sewage increases. Council member Stephanie Fox was absent.

A millage rate of 6.75 will be maintained in Pleasant Hills. Borough council approved the rate and the $11.4 million budget. Council President Joe Esper was absent from the meeting.

Eric Eisert is a contributing writer.

