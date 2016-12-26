Baldwin Borough to raise taxes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin Borough residents will pay a little more in property taxes in 2017.

Council members adopted the $14.6 mil‑lion general fund budget for 2017 that includes a tax increase of 0.33 mills, bringing the millage to 6.28. A homeowner whose property is assessed at $100,000 will pay $628 in taxes for 2017, an increase of $33.

Officials said the rate increase could not be avoided as the borough has several key expenses heading into the new year.

A 12-foot culvert on McAnulty Road has a hole in it and needs to be replaced, which the borough engineer estimates could cost $700,000. Public works crews placed a temporary plate over the hole to make the road operable through the winter.

The equalization basin project taking place at Colewood Park will be wrapping up, but the roads around Colewood are in need of repair because of the construction truck traffic. Those roads were not in the borough's repaving schedule for 2017 and would cost $500,000.

Since 2012, the borough has budgeted about $800,000 a year for road paving. Officials said they did not want to scale back on other roads scheduled to be paved.

Manager John Barrett said no tax increase for 2017 could result in a tax hike of nearly 1 mill in 2018. He said an increase of 0.33 mills for 2017 and 0.38 mills in 2018 would save the borough in the long run.

The millage increase generates an additional $312,000.

Officials plan to borrow $700,000 to pay for the culvert project.

Officials will not increase the sewage rate for 2017. The rate remains at $11.52 per 1,000 gallons. The monthly surcharge will be the same at $6.75.

Meeting locations

Baldwin Council regular meetings will be held at the Leland Community Center, 5230 Wolfe Drive, until a $370,520 renovation project for the borough building auditorium and lobby area is completed.

Council's agenda meetings still will be held at the borough building.

Barrett said the auditorium stage will be demolished and sealed off. A dais raised about 18 to 24 inches will be constructed along with a horseshoe-shaped structure for council to sit behind. Carpet tile sections will be used for the auditorium floor.

The ceiling will be lowered, and a speaker system installed. The walls will get insulation and drywall. A heating and cooling system will be added to the auditorium.

The lobby hallway will feature a larger display area for the Baldwin Historical Society.

Work is expected to be finished by the end of March.

Public hearings

Conditional use hearings for two applicants will be held before council on Jan. 10, at 6 p.m.

A.R. Building Co. is planning to construct two apartment buildings on the former YMCA facility site on Bliss Road. The development, Crossroad Towers II, would be an extension of the Crossroad Towers plan that has three apartment buildings on Sophia Drive, off of Bliss.

The other conditional use request is for Drive Time Automotive, which plans a used car sales facility along Route 51, next to Frank's Shoes. Two structures are on the property, including a two-story building that once housed a restaurant.

Drive Time, based in Arizona, is a national dealer. The only location in the Pittsburgh area is along McKnight Road in the North Hills.

Both applicants have received recommendations for approval from the planning commission.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.