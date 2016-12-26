Whitehall budget includes sewer improvements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whitehall Council approved a $9.89 million general fund budget for 2017 but will wait for Allegheny County to finalize property assessment numbers before setting the millage rate.

The budget is about $200,000 more than the 2016 general fund. Whitehall's tax rate is at 4.32 mills. Borough Manager Jim Leventry said the local tax rate dropped slightly in the previous two years, once county numbers were known.

Council approved the budget in a unanimous vote at its Dec. 21 meeting.

“Just because it's in the budget doesn't mean we have to spend it,” Councilwoman Kathy DePuy said. “This is the year we have to be careful with what we're spending.”

Most budget line items in the general fund are similar to past years.

Two key expenses facing the borough in 2017 come from the sanitary sewer and storm sewer funds.

Leventry said officials hope to begin an estimated $4.5 million storm and sanitary sewer project in the Doverdell area in the spring. Work includes constructing lines and a holding tank. The project would take 12 to 18 months to complete.

A $700,000 flood control project is planned on the grounds at South Hills Country Club to reduce storm water runoff in the Echo Glen neighborhood. Borough engineers plan to construct retention ponds near the fifth and sixth holes of the golf course.

Engineer Ruthann Omer said the intent is to have requests for bids go out in January, and to break ground in March. The soil from forming one retention pond will be used for the club's driving range project.

Omer said all the work could be done at once, or one retention pond could be done in the spring and the other one in the fall after the golfing season.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.