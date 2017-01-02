Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
South Hills

SHIM makes changes to better serve community, leaders say
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

In an effort to better serve South Hills communities, officials at South Hills Interfaith Movement say they have made several staff changes and promotions.

“We have been looking at operations for the last year and a half,” Executive Director Jim Guffey said. “It's all about how we can best serve the community.”

Changes have been made at both SHIM's Prospect Park Family Center in Whitehall and a Bethel Park location.

By realigning staff in addition to shifting and adding responsibilities, Guffey said the organization can provide more help to community members through new programming and improved services.

In the past year, SHIM has welcomed 100 new families in need to its food pantry and served more than 2,500 people.

Staff members with new responsibilities and titles include Molly Patterson, senior operations coordinator; Elizabeth Heidenreich, advocacy and program coordinator; Loredana Marinescu, lead family development specialist; Casey Rich, assistant family center director; and Seth Dubin, development manager.

Patterson is responsible for assisting individuals and families who inquire about SHIM services, and coordinating the food pantry, clothing and winter coat distributions.

Heidenreich is responsible for engaging Prospect Park Family Center parents and community members and developing client-driven programming in the residential complex.

Marinescu will provide direct service to families who have children younger than 5. Direct services include home visits and referrals to link the family with outside services.

Rich will manage the staff, programs and activities at the Prospect Park Family Center including the home visits and community support programs.

Dubin will manage the implementation of key fundraising, donor relations and marketing programs.

“We are working to help the South Hills become a stronger, healthier community in which people of all backgrounds can thrive,” Guffey said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.