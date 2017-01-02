SHIM makes changes to better serve community, leaders say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In an effort to better serve South Hills communities, officials at South Hills Interfaith Movement say they have made several staff changes and promotions.

“We have been looking at operations for the last year and a half,” Executive Director Jim Guffey said. “It's all about how we can best serve the community.”

Changes have been made at both SHIM's Prospect Park Family Center in Whitehall and a Bethel Park location.

By realigning staff in addition to shifting and adding responsibilities, Guffey said the organization can provide more help to community members through new programming and improved services.

In the past year, SHIM has welcomed 100 new families in need to its food pantry and served more than 2,500 people.

Staff members with new responsibilities and titles include Molly Patterson, senior operations coordinator; Elizabeth Heidenreich, advocacy and program coordinator; Loredana Marinescu, lead family development specialist; Casey Rich, assistant family center director; and Seth Dubin, development manager.

Patterson is responsible for assisting individuals and families who inquire about SHIM services, and coordinating the food pantry, clothing and winter coat distributions.

Heidenreich is responsible for engaging Prospect Park Family Center parents and community members and developing client-driven programming in the residential complex.

Marinescu will provide direct service to families who have children younger than 5. Direct services include home visits and referrals to link the family with outside services.

Rich will manage the staff, programs and activities at the Prospect Park Family Center including the home visits and community support programs.

Dubin will manage the implementation of key fundraising, donor relations and marketing programs.

“We are working to help the South Hills become a stronger, healthier community in which people of all backgrounds can thrive,” Guffey said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.