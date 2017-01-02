Children's area at Whitehall library being renovated

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whitehall Public Library will use a bequest from a former borough resident to renovate the children's area of the library this month.

Paula Kelly, library director, said the renovation has been in the planning stages for several years.

The library's main space issue is the children's area, she said.

“We are making more efficient space of what we have,” Kelly said.

A work area and the children's librarian desk will be moved away from the patron area. Kelly said a designer visited the facility to lay out a new floor plan.

“This will free up an enormous amount of room and gives the kids room to move around,” Kelly said.

The area will not be accessible to patrons and will be closed for about a month. The library will purchase new items for the children's area, such as a play theater.

One wall will be reconfigured to allow library staff to hang art work created by the public.

The project costs $85,000, with the majority of funds coming from a bequest made by former Whitehall resident Dolores Haller in 2013.

Kelly said story time programs will be canceled for January. She said patrons frequent the facility less in January and February.

New flooring also will be installed with the help of a $5,000 grant provided by the Jack Buncher Foundation, which provided every library in Alle‑gheny County with the end-of-the-year grant.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.