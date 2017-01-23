Pension fund contribution increase means districts will pay more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As school districts begin preparing 2017-18 budgets, leaders are factoring in additional costs to the state's Public School Employees' Retirement System.

Contribution rates for school districts will increase to 32.57 percent, from 30.03 percent for the 2016-17 school year. In 2011-12, the rate was 8.65 percent. Rates are based on district salaries.

Mark Cherpak, Baldwin-Whitehall business manager, said the district has $1 million in a committed fund balance set aside for the retirement system, known as PSERS.

“Basically, it covers the increase amount,” Cherpak said.

When Cherpak joined the district in January 2013, the committed amount for PSERS was $2.6 million.

Baldwin-Whitehall's gross contribution for the 2012-13 school year was $3.5 million. Cherpak said the district contributes to the fund on a monthly basis as district employees are paid. The state reimburses about half of the amount at a later time.

In 2013-14, Baldwin-Whitehall's gross contribution was $4.7 million. The gross contribution increased to $7.3 million for 2015-16 and is expected to be $8.9 million for the current school year.

Cherpak said the district anticipates contributing a gross amount of $9.5 million for 2017-18.

As for adding to the amount set aside for PSERS in the fund balance, Cherpak said the district would need a surplus at the end of the fiscal year, which did not happen the past two years.

The property tax rate in Baldwin-Whitehall is 19.25 mills.

Tracy Harris, finance director for West Jefferson Hills, said the district's contribution was $4.7 million based on 2015-16 salaries. The cost was split between the state and district with West Jefferson Hills contributing nearly $2.3 million.

In December, the West Jefferson Hills School Board voted not to raise property taxes above the index of 3.1 percent. The tax rate is at 19.628 mills, meaning property taxes could not increase by more than 0.61 of a mill.

Brentwood Borough School Board also voted not to raise property taxes above the index of 3.3 percent. The district already has a tight budget, which makes the process even more challenging, business manager Jennifer Pesanka said.

The district's net contribution is estimated at $1.3 million for 2016-17, she said. For 2015-16, the district's net share was $922,667. Two years ago, Brentwood's net contribution was $879,540.

Pesanka said Brentwood officials have assigned funds in the amount of $586,700 that can be used for PSERS.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.