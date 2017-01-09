Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

'Kid of Pop' rocks Paynter Elementary
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' waits backstage before a performance at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The 9-year-old entertainer, who attended Paynter Elementary in kindergarten and first grade, has been seen on 'America's Got Talent' and dances to the music of Michael Jackson in various venues around the country.
Kindergartner Nasilele Simushi makes a scary face at friends as they wait for the start of a performance by Ziynne Ward, the self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' performs at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' performs at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' waits backstage before a performance at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Paynter Elementary students reach out to shake the hand of Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' after he performed at the school Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' talks to students as they exit the auditorium following a performance at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Ziynne Ward, the self-proclaimed “Kid of Pop,” returned to Paynter Elementary School in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District last Friday to visit former classmates and teachers and give a 30-minute performance.

The 9-year-old entertainer left Paynter Elementary after first grade when his family moved to Mishawaka, Ind., near South Bend.

In first grade, Ziynne was introduced to the music of Michael Jackson, which he took to a new level. Ziynne would practice dance moves performed by the King of Pop.

Ziynne entered a school talent show in second grade. While no prizes were awarded, his dance moves amazed the audience.

“I was amazed with his stage presence,” said Steve Ward, his father and manager.

The young entertainer competed in a citywide talent show and took first place. Ziynne would have the same success in other talent shows, which led him to the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Ziynne's two first-place performances at the Apollo competitions showed that the young performer had a special talent. He met the brothers of the iconic pop star. Ward said the Jackson brothers told him that Ziynne's mannerisms and personality were identical to a young Michael Jackson.

Ziynne has performed across the country and has appeared on national television. He was invited to make cameo appearances to the introduction of NBC's “America's Got Talent.”

Despite his successes and travels, Ziynne remembers his roots. Ward said it was Ziynne's idea to perform for his former classmates.

When asked what it was like coming back to his former school, Ziynne replied, “It feels like home.”

“There's a lot about Paynter that made an impression on him that he wanted to give back to the community,” said Principal Tricia Fusco, who remembers Ziynne as an outgoing student.

Fusco watched the reaction of the school's 755 students as Ziynne performed on stage and in the audience.

“They felt like they were in the presence of a star,” Fusco said. “As active as he is on stage, he's still very shy.”

After the performance, Ziynne handed out autographed photos and gave high-fives to the students.

The Paynter performance kicked off a busy weekend for Ziynne, who was expected to perform during halftime of the Notre Dame men's basketball game and at the University of Illinois at Chicago basketball game.

Ward said Ziynne has done 60 performances, mainly on weekends.

“He knows he has to get his homework done first and then he gets to practice,” said mother Stephanie Ward.

The fourth-grader is on his winter break from school.

Highlights this year include an October performance in California and being filmed for a White Horse Pictures documentary about the Apollo Theater. Ziynne is portraying Michael Jackson's time with the “Jackson 5” at the Apollo Theater. The documentary is expected to be in theaters later this year.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

