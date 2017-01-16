Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood Band could add middle schoolers
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Brentwood seventh- and eighth-graders could participate in the high school marching band if district board members approve the move next week.

“There are many schools our size that march seventh- and eighth-graders,” band director Steve Leopold told board members this month.

Brentwood Middle School Principal David Radcliffe said the idea stemmed from press box discussions during halftime at football games with parents and staff from visiting schools.

Brentwood has 37 students in marching band. Leopold said there are 37 sixth-graders and 13 seventh-graders who participate in concert band who could join the marching band next school year.

If the district moves forward with the change, Radcliffe wants to give students and parents enough time to make a decision and to begin fundraising for trips. Leopold would meet with students and members of the Brentwood Band Parents Association to discuss how the group will proceed.

The high school has eighth period scheduled for band. Middle school students would have to practice in a different period with Leopold. Middle and high school students would be together for after-school practices. The concert band would remain for middle school students.

Radcliffe said the middle school students would participate in band camp, which traditionally has been held overnight at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Middle school students also would join the marching band in local parades. He does not recommend that middle school students join high schoolers for the marching band's biennial trip to Walt Disney World, which is being planned for 2018.

Middle school students perform with the marching band for one football game each season. Leopold said his first year at Brentwood, 1999-2000, was the last time the eighth grade marched a full season with the high school students.

“Numbers were big back then,” Leopold said.

School officials talked about whether some younger students would not be willing to perform with the high school students. Radcliffe and Leopold said most will want to continue performing throughout high school if given the opportunity now.

“I spoke to a lot of sixth-graders and they are enthusiastic,” Leopold said.

Another concern would be uniforms. The district has 90 band uniforms, but Leopold said only two would fit students under 100 pounds. Leopold got preliminary numbers based on 30 uniforms, an order that would allow a discounted rate, and the total would be around $14,000.

Superintendent Amy Burch asked Leopold and Radcliffe to be at the Jan. 23 board meeting to present their findings before the board makes the final decision.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

