South Hills

Brentwood school board may add online payment for cafeteria
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Brentwood Borough School Board members will consider adding an online payment program for cafeteria food.

Directors could authorize the program at their Jan. 23 meetings.

Business manager Jennifer Pesanka said the district has received a number of requests for online payments. She gathered information about three programs that work with Skyward, the software Brentwood uses to manage student accounts.

Pesanka recommends e-Funds for Schools, a secure electronic payment service that gives parents the ability to pay their child's account. Pesanka said the service can be used to pay other school fees such as library or prom tickets, but prefers the district start with just the cafeteria account.

A $1 fee would be charged for each transaction by check. Parents who prefer to use a debit or credit card would be charged $2.55 for each transaction up to $100. For households with more than one child, parents would pay for all their children in just one transaction, Pesanka said.

“Parents have been asking, and they really want it,” Pesanka said.

The district would not be charged to use the service. Parents who wish to continue the traditional way of paying at district buildings can do so.

Budget process

School board members plan to approve a resolution that the school district will not raise property taxes by more than the state adjusted index of 3.3 percent for 2017-18.

With the resolution, district officials will forgo the preliminary budget process in January and follow the traditional May proposed budget timeline.

The district's tax rate is 29.5322 mills, meaning property taxes could not be increased more than 0.97 of a mill.

At the current tax rate, a homeowner whose property is worth $83,300 — the median property value in the borough — would pay $2,460.

Tax collector pay

Brentwood School Board members will discuss a $3,000 salary increase for the tax collector at their Jan. 23 meeting.

The increase would put the district's contribution to the tax collector at $11,000. Brentwood Council approved a salary of $7,000, which is a $2,000 increase. The updated salary would take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Changes to the tax collector's salary can be made during a year when the position is up for election. Tax collector Fay Boland, whose term expires at the end of the year, sent letters to both governing boards asking for a pay increase by as much as 40 percent. Borough and school officials said it has been close to 30 years since the tax collector position had an increase in compensation.

Day camp

The Brentwood School Board is expected to approve the YMCA Day Camp at Elroy Elementary School at its next meeting. Superintendent Amy Burch said attendance numbers for day camp have increased in the past several years. Burch said the new school playground should be in place for the camp, which is scheduled from June 12 through Aug. 4.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

