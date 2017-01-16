Used car lot, apartment complex expected for Baldwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin Council members were expected to grant conditional use approvals for an apartment complex and used-car sales company at a meeting this week.

Hearings for both projects were held last week before council's agenda meeting.

A.R. Building Co. is planning to construct two apartment buildings on the former YMCA facility site on Bliss Road. The development, Crossroad Towers II, would be an extension of the Crossroad Towers plan that has three apartment buildings on Sophia Drive, off of Bliss.

The Baldwin Planning Commission recommended approval with several conditions that must be met, according to borough engineer Jason Stanton.

Kay Gales of J.R. Gales and Associates in Carrick represented A.R. Building at the hearing. She said the developer would like to begin construction of the four-story buildings in spring. All parking spaces will be outside.

Conditions that need met deal with subdivision and land development, as well as storm water management, Stanton said.

The other conditional use request is for Drive Time Automotive, which plans a used car sales facility along Route 51, next to Frank's Shoes. Two structures are on the property, including a three-story building that once housed a banquet hall.

Conditions that must be met by the developer include lighting, grading and storm water management. Drive Time also needs to secure a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT.

Drive Time, based in Arizona, is a national dealer. The only location in the Pittsburgh area is along McKnight Road in the North Hills.

Ryan Rickels, real estate project manager for Drive Time, said LED fixtures that have built-in shields will help keep lighting from reflecting onto Route 51. He said that the developer also plans to move the light fixtures away from the road to better illuminate the lot.

Planning commission members requested that customer parking be marked. Rickels said 21 spaces, including handicap parking, has been designated for customer parking.

Rickels said the top floor of the three-story building will be removed. The other building will not be used. Rickels said demolition of the structure would be half of the property purchase price. Stanton said the building will have to be maintained according to borough code.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.