South Hills

Brentwood to consider liquor license for GetGo
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Brentwood Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 to review a request from Giant Eagle to allow both carryout sales and on-premises consumption at its GetGo store at 3601 Saw Mill Run Blvd.

Because all assigned Brentwood alcoholic beverage permits are in use, Giant Eagle has tentatively agreed to purchase a license from an establishment in Upper St. Clair. Liquor licenses are allocated to municipalities based on population.

Giant Eagle needs approval from Brentwood Council and the state Liquor Control Board to get the license transfer.

Following the hearing, Brentwood Council will hold its regular voting meeting, however borough officials will wait until the Feb. 20 meeting before making a decision on the liquor license transfer.

Beer is available for purchase at 16 GetGo locations in Pennsylvania. Nearby GetGo locations that sell alcohol are in Carnegie, Bridgeville and Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.

“We are dedicated to expanding convenience offerings available to GetGo customers and are evaluating opportunities to sell beer at existing GetGo locations that have designated restaurant areas,” said Dick Roberts, spokesman for Giant Eagle.

Stop signs

After being on the agenda for approval the past two months, Brentwood Council once again will consider placing stop signs at two locations in the borough.

A pair of stop signs will be considered for Lawnview Avenue at the intersection with Kaufmann Avenue. A third sign is considered for Theresa Avenue at its intersection with Kaufmann Avenue. Borough officials have considered the stop signs because of limited sight lines at the intersections.

A copy of the proposed ordinance can be viewed on the borough website at brentwoodboro.com.

Meeting dates

Brentwood Council will continue to hold its agenda setting meeting on the third Monday of each month and the regular meeting on the fourth Monday. Meetings will begin at 7:30 p.m. The only exceptions will be the agenda meeting in September will be pushed back to the third Tuesday and only one meeting will be held in December.

Jim Spezialetti is aTribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

