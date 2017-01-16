Parents, students speak in support of fired Baldwin-Whitehall coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than a dozen parents and students came to the Jan. 11 Baldwin-Whitehall School Board meeting to speak against the board's December decision to remove tennis coach Dave Hayden from the girls and boys varsity programs.

Cheryl Sukal said she witnessed the tennis program before Hayden's arrival and during his tenure.

When her daughter played tennis from 2001 to 2004, she said, there wasn't much team building for the younger children. Her other daughter was able to experience the tennis program in grade school.

“I don't think the board is aware of the damage you have done to the team at the high school and the community program,” Sukal said.

Mike Zgurich of Baldwin Borough wanted to know why the board gave Hayden a “vote of no confidence” despite the girls team having two consecutive playoff appearances.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said elected officials and school administrators would not answer questions, as residents were speaking during a comment period of the board meeting.

“There is no obligation from the board to engage in a back and forth, question and answer. With this issue being a personnel item, I would recommend, and so would the solicitor, not giving that comment out about individual personnel across the table,” Lutz said.

No reason was given when the board voted 7-2 in December to remove Hayden. Members Martin Michael Schmotzer and Elliot Rambo voted against removing Hayden.

Schmotzer asked Lutz before the December vote if the decision was recommended by the administration or athletic director, to which Lutz said “no.” Hayden later said he submitted a resignation letter, but declined further comment.

Board members also were to meet Jan. 18, but no voting items related to athletic staff were planned, according to an agenda for the meeting. The meeting happened after this edition's print deadline.

Several parents at Jan. 11 meeting criticized board member Janice Tarson, a member of the Baldwin Tennis Boosters Club. They said being a member of the school board and a school booster club is a conflict of interest. Tarson did not respond to a request for comment via email.

Tarson's daughter was a regular starter as a doubles player this past season.

Parent Cindy Schmidt, vice president of the tennis boosters, said she took personal offense to the attacks made on Tarson.

“She has gone out of her way to put this tennis program on the map in this district,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said while Hayden had the credentials, he did not convey his lessons well to the players.

For the past two years, Hayden also was the tennis coach for the Westminster College men's and women's tennis teams. In the fall, Hayden was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Coach of the Year as the Westminster women's team went undefeated in conference play.

Parent Jennifer Zgurich said she wants a promise from board members that there would be no retribution for speaking out, and asked that Hayden be reinstated as coach.

“If that is not acceptable, then hiring a certified tennis coach, and one without ties to a board member, is critical to ensure that the tennis program does not disintegrate,” she said.

