Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

McAnnulty Elementary receives grant to help fund 'creation station'
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Baldwin-Whitehall School District leaders say a $3,000 grant will be used to help bring a “creation station” to McAnnulty Elementary School.

The grant was announced last week at the Carnegie Science Center and awarded through the Carnegie STEM Excellence Pathway. The program is a collaboration between the science center and The Heinz Endowments.

McAnnulty's library will be redesigned into a space that will enable students to use multi-media resources to integrate science, technology, engineering, art and math in an interdisciplinary way.

“As a district, we are committed to transforming our traditional library spaces into creative learning centers designed to meet the needs of today's students,” said Janeen Peretin, director of information and instructional technology at Baldwin-Whitehall.

Creation Stations already are offered at Paynter and Whitehall elementary schools in the district.

Peretin said the grant will enable officials to purchase a green screen, iPad minis, Bee-Bot floor robots and educational gaming devices known as Puzzlets for the McAnnulty library.

Students will be able to use the iPads to conduct research using digital resources, as well as to enhance their programming skills. The Bee-Bots will be used to enhance the library and computer science curriculum, Peretin said.

Peretin said all kindergarten and first-grade teachers at McAnnulty will be trained.

McAnnulty was one of eight schools receiving grant money. All schools that received grants had to complete a self-evaluation of their current STEM programming and create an action plan to improve STEM education programs in their schools. Peretin and Andrea Huffman, director of curriculum, wrote the grant for Baldwin-Whitehall.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.