McAnnulty Elementary receives grant to help fund 'creation station'

Baldwin-Whitehall School District leaders say a $3,000 grant will be used to help bring a “creation station” to McAnnulty Elementary School.

The grant was announced last week at the Carnegie Science Center and awarded through the Carnegie STEM Excellence Pathway. The program is a collaboration between the science center and The Heinz Endowments.

McAnnulty's library will be redesigned into a space that will enable students to use multi-media resources to integrate science, technology, engineering, art and math in an interdisciplinary way.

“As a district, we are committed to transforming our traditional library spaces into creative learning centers designed to meet the needs of today's students,” said Janeen Peretin, director of information and instructional technology at Baldwin-Whitehall.

Creation Stations already are offered at Paynter and Whitehall elementary schools in the district.

Peretin said the grant will enable officials to purchase a green screen, iPad minis, Bee-Bot floor robots and educational gaming devices known as Puzzlets for the McAnnulty library.

Students will be able to use the iPads to conduct research using digital resources, as well as to enhance their programming skills. The Bee-Bots will be used to enhance the library and computer science curriculum, Peretin said.

Peretin said all kindergarten and first-grade teachers at McAnnulty will be trained.

McAnnulty was one of eight schools receiving grant money. All schools that received grants had to complete a self-evaluation of their current STEM programming and create an action plan to improve STEM education programs in their schools. Peretin and Andrea Huffman, director of curriculum, wrote the grant for Baldwin-Whitehall.

