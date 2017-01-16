Whole Foods set to open Jan. 25 in Upper St. Clair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whole Foods' newest Pittsburgh location will open at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 25 in Upper St. Clair.

“We're thrilled to serve more customers in Pittsburgh,” Casey Dill, store team leader who most recently ran the McCandless location, said in a release.

The 40,000-square-foot store will offer a preview Jan. 22 with guided tours. Reservations are required and can be completed at southills.wholefoodsrsvp.com.

The South Hills location is at 111 Siena Drive, off Washington Road, in Upper St. Clair.

The grocery store is part of a new retail plaza near South Hills Village Mall called Siena at Clair and located on the site of the former Consol Energy headquarters. The development is expected to include restaurants and residential units.

The project initially faced appeals by residents whose legal expenses were being paid by Whole Foods competitor Giant Eagle, but those were dropped or settled. The new Whole Foods is less than a mile from the Giant Eagle Market District store in Bethel Park.

When the store opens, it will become the third Whole Foods in the region, including McCandless and East Liberty.