Brentwood Council changes law firms, cites cost

Brentwood Council appointed the firm of Tucker Arensberg PC as the borough solicitor for 2017, replacing Cohen & Grigsby PC.

Attorney Gavin Robb said he will be the firm's representative at council meetings.

Council President John Frombach said the decision to change solicitor was based on cost.

“The change had nothing to do with the quality of service,” Frombach said. “The cost of legal service is very high.”

Tucker Arensberg has a rate of $160 per hour. The borough paid Cohen & Grigsby a rate of $390 per hour.

Frombach said borough officials talked with representatives at Cohen & Grigsby about reducing the rate before seeking other offers. The borough received four proposals from firms.

Digital signs

A public hearing for the digital sign ordinance will take place March 20.

Council members talked about holding the hearing in February but several council members wanted to wait until the end of winter.

The ordinance focuses on digital signs along Brownsville Road.

Planning

Brentwood Council appointed Bob Cranmer to fill a vacant seat on the borough's planning commission. Cranmer was once a member of borough council and also served as Allegheny County commissioner.

Military banners

Brentwood's Military Banner program is accepting applications until Feb. 15 for a banner to be hung in the borough this year.

The borough has received almost 40 applications. Information about the program can be found on the borough's website brentwoodboro.com.

