South Hills

Baldwin Borough park could get security cameras
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Baldwin Borough officials are considering installing security cameras after various locations in Elm Leaf Park, including this building photographed Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, were tagged by vandals.

A graffiti artist's work in Elm Leaf Park this month could result in surveillance cameras being installed.

Baldwin Borough Council President Mike Stelmasczyk said the park was tagged with graffiti in the summer as well.

“It had to take hours for someone to do it,” Stelmasczyk said.

The salt storage building and a cement wall were marked. The area is lighted at night. Borough officials ask that anyone with information call Baldwin police.

Police Chief Michael Scott said they can take pictures and run them through the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Graffiti Task Force to match the work.

Borough Manager John Barrett said the borough's public works department painted over the graffiti in the summer.

Elm Leaf Park is one of the borough parks scheduled to receive upgrades. The first phase of park improvements will take place this year. Council budgeted $500,000 for the improvements, which include redeveloping the area around the horseshoe pit.

The borough received a $200,000 matching grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource's Community Recreation and Conservation Grant Program, which will be used for the second phase of the park development. The second phase will include renovating the ball field, basketball court and tennis court area.

Stelmasczyk said he doesn't want the vandalism to continue when the park improvements are made.

Several council members asked Barrett to check surveillance companies about placing cameras in the park.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

