Brentwood police chief graduates from FBI National Academy Program

Brentwood police Chief Adam Zeppuhar can call himself a graduate of the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Va.

Zeppuhar was one of 222 law enforcement officers who attended the 266th session of the National Academy that ended with a Dec. 16 graduation ceremony. The 10-week program offers advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for selected officers.

“It was very worthwhile, and I highly recommend it,” Zeppuhar said.

The Brentwood chief earned 17 credits, which included credits in two masters-level classes: advanced psychology and interpersonal communications. Zeppuhar's day started at 7:30 a.m. and ended at 4:45 p.m. Classes were two hours long, and officers were given a one-hour lunch break. On Fridays, the day ended at 2:45 p.m. Wednesdays were a challenge day where officers participated in fitness activities, such as a 5K run.

The class performed other challenges during the 10 weeks. Zeppuhar did the bicycling challenge of 266 miles. He completed more than 280 during the session.

The final fitness challenge was the “Yellow Brick Road,” a 6.1-mile obstacle course designed by Marines. Everyone who completed the challenge received a yellow brick with the session number. The bicycle challenge also earned him a black brick.

Among the lessons Zeppuhar takes back to Brentwood are a better understanding of the FBI crime lab and better ways to teach and communicate with people.

The group also held a silent auction among the officers. Donated items came from the officers' hometowns. Zeppuhar donated a custom-made plaque for the class, which netted $175. The auction set a fundraising record of more than $29,000 to benefit the nonprofit Concerns of Police Survivors.

Officers from 48 states and 20 countries attended the session.

“You do learn a lot from the instructors, but you also learn a lot from the networking and people in your classes,” Zeppuhar said. “There's a lot of group discussions. You are around some of the best of the best in the industry.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.