Brentwood updating ballfields with Pirates Charities grant

Brentwood Athletic Association has received a $5,000 grant from Pirates Charities' Fields for Kids program.

The association, which applied for the grant, will turn the funds over to the borough as part of the Field 4 renovation project that could cost as much as $17,000.

Jim Attanucci, the borough recreation director who also is involved with the association, said the field, also known as Kaiser Field, is used by the high school baseball team and various community baseball teams.

The scope of the project would include removing 2,000 square feet of sod in foul territory down both foul lines. Attanucci said the sod was put in 17 years ago and is difficult to maintain. When 160 tons of infield mix is dumped, the material will be extended to foul territory.

A dual plane laser level will be used to grade the infield, which Attanucci said will dramatically help increase the field drainage.

“The field holds a lot of water,” Attanucci said.

A field conditioner would then be placed on top of the infield mix. A new pitcher's mound will be created at a high school distance to home plate. The high spot where the infield becomes the outfield also will be leveled.

Because different leagues use the field, Attanucci said base anchors will be installed at 70, 80 and 90 feet. He said if council decides to repair the fence, the project would cost an extra $2,000.

This is the third time Brentwood Athletic Association has received a Fields for Kids grant from Pirates Charities. A $5,000 grant was used to upgrade the infield at Field 3 in 2012 and a $4,000 grant was used to upgrade the light standards at the same field in 2011.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.