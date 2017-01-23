Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Life Savers, Kisses part of Cub Scout kits to Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills police

Eric Eisert | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

A local Cub Scout pack has pitched in to support police officers in three local communities.

Pack 712 in Jefferson Hills presented “survival kits” to officers in Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills and Clairton. The kits contain candies with special meanings for the officers.

“It's something that makes the offi‑cers feel appreciated, that they took that time,” Jefferson Hills police Chief Eugene Roach said.

The kits included Life Savers “to remind you of the many times you've been one.”

Also included in the kits were gum, “to help everyone stick together,” Hershey Kisses, “to show our love for you,” and six other candies.

Cub Master Mike Marshall said committee member Deb Heaney learned about the survival kits online. Marshall said the Scouts assembled the kits — and made cards for members of the military — at their Christmas party. The Scouts presented the kits to officers Jan. 7 at their annual Pinewood Derby.

“The officers were very appreciative, and the Scouts were in awe of the officers,” Marshall said.

Roach said he and the 17 officers in Jefferson Hills were touched by the Cub Scouts' appreciation and creativity.

“I think that stuff is good for us. To see the appreciation,” Roach said.

Pleasant Hills police Chief Brian Finnerty expressed similar appreciation for the “survival kits.”

“It was pretty neat,” Finnerty said. “It was pretty creative.”

Finnerty said the 18 officers in Pleasant Hills were touched by the gifts.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

