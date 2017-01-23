Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

B-W policy, fund helping students with negative meal account balances
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board members approved a meal accounts policy for all students in the district.

District officials revised the policy, formerly called lunch accounts, at a meeting Jan. 18 after learning students who had negative balances in their accounts were not given meals.

The revised policy, which also includes breakfast, allows students in any grade to incur reasonable charges, up to $25, for meals when the account contains insufficient funds. Parent or guardians will be notified and asked to make a payment.

Students with a negative balance still will be able to receive a lunch, which will be charged to the account. Students will not be able to purchase a la carte items if the meal account contains insufficient funds.

Board member Martin Michael Schmotzer established a dedicated fund that will be used to pay off the negative balance of children whose families are suffering a hardship.

The architectural firm HHSDR Inc. made a $3,000 donation to the fund, bringing the total to $5,000.

Schmotzer said the administration and social workers were able to identify 78 students who had insufficient funds in their accounts as being eligible for the free and reduced-price lunch program.

Those students incurred nearly $900 in meal debt from the beginning of the school year until the time they applied for the program. Money from the dedicated account will cover those expenses.

More than 40 percent of Baldwin-Whitehall's student enrollment qualifies for the free and reduced-price lunch program.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said as those numbers continue to increase, administrators will look at other programs to assist families in need.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

