Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Baldwin-Whitehall seeks exception to property tax act
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board opted to seek exceptions from Act 1 policy that regulates school district property taxes in the state.

Business manager Mark Cherpak recommended the board not vote to adopt a final budget with a rate increase above the Act 1 index. The district's index is 3.3 percent, which would equate to .63 of a mill. Cherpak said taking the millage up to the index would bring in roughly $1.1 million.

“My recommendation is to keep every option open,” Cherpak said.

The district's tax rate is 19.25 mills.

By voting to seek exceptions, the district needs to approve a preliminary budget in February. The board will discuss the budget at its Feb. 1 meeting and then approve the preliminary budget on Feb. 8.

Cherpak used numbers from the current budget to set a 2017-18 preliminary budget, which has a $2.6 million deficit. Cherpak said not to be alarmed by the deficit because there are no cuts and the tax rate remains the same. The board will have several options to balancing the budget, he said.

“We are going off of 2016-17 and pushing it forward a year. A lot of what we're doing is guess work as we wait for the state budget,” Cherpak said.

Tennis coach

Parents of Baldwin High School tennis players again asked school board members to reconsider their December decision to dismiss Dave Hayden as varsity tennis coach, as well as to explain the reason for the firing.

Board member Anthony DiCesaro said he would like to tell people what took place but the school can't talk about it from a legal standpoint.

“I know it doesn't seem like it, but we have your best interest in mind,” DiCesaro said.

The board voted 7-2 to remove the coach without the recommendation of the administration or athletic director. Directors Elliot Rambo and Martin Michael Schmotzer, who voted against the decision last month, tried again at the Jan. 11 meeting to reinstate Hayden if he accepted the offer. The vote was 7-2 against the reinstatement.

School calendar

A draft of the 2017-18 Baldwin-Whitehall school calendar is available on the district website, at bwschools.net.

The first day of classes would be Aug. 29 and the last day would be June 8. The school board is expected to approve the calendar at its Feb. 8 meeting.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.