Baldwin-Whitehall seeks exception to property tax act

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board opted to seek exceptions from Act 1 policy that regulates school district property taxes in the state.

Business manager Mark Cherpak recommended the board not vote to adopt a final budget with a rate increase above the Act 1 index. The district's index is 3.3 percent, which would equate to .63 of a mill. Cherpak said taking the millage up to the index would bring in roughly $1.1 million.

“My recommendation is to keep every option open,” Cherpak said.

The district's tax rate is 19.25 mills.

By voting to seek exceptions, the district needs to approve a preliminary budget in February. The board will discuss the budget at its Feb. 1 meeting and then approve the preliminary budget on Feb. 8.

Cherpak used numbers from the current budget to set a 2017-18 preliminary budget, which has a $2.6 million deficit. Cherpak said not to be alarmed by the deficit because there are no cuts and the tax rate remains the same. The board will have several options to balancing the budget, he said.

“We are going off of 2016-17 and pushing it forward a year. A lot of what we're doing is guess work as we wait for the state budget,” Cherpak said.

Tennis coach

Parents of Baldwin High School tennis players again asked school board members to reconsider their December decision to dismiss Dave Hayden as varsity tennis coach, as well as to explain the reason for the firing.

Board member Anthony DiCesaro said he would like to tell people what took place but the school can't talk about it from a legal standpoint.

“I know it doesn't seem like it, but we have your best interest in mind,” DiCesaro said.

The board voted 7-2 to remove the coach without the recommendation of the administration or athletic director. Directors Elliot Rambo and Martin Michael Schmotzer, who voted against the decision last month, tried again at the Jan. 11 meeting to reinstate Hayden if he accepted the offer. The vote was 7-2 against the reinstatement.

School calendar

A draft of the 2017-18 Baldwin-Whitehall school calendar is available on the district website, at bwschools.net.

The first day of classes would be Aug. 29 and the last day would be June 8. The school board is expected to approve the calendar at its Feb. 8 meeting.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.