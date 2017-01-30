Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood GetGo one step closer to selling alcohol
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

A Giant Eagle convenience store in Brentwood is one step closer to selling beer and wine.

The regional grocery chain is seeking Brentwood Council's approval to have a restaurant liquor license transferred from Upper St. Clair to the GetGo at 3601 Saw Mill Run Blvd.

The store would be reconfigured to add a seating area, Giant Eagle senior corporate counsel of real estate Dani Kazienko told Brentwood Council last week at a public hearing. Council members could vote to approve the liquor license transfer Feb. 20.

The store would not close during the transition.

The convenience store would have an indoor seating area for 30 people, said attorney Paul Namey, who is representing Giant Eagle. The store would allow for onsite alcohol consumption and carry-out.

Customers wishing to drink in the store would be limited to two drinks. They also would be required to purchase a food item with the beverage. The store has a kitchen that offers made-to-order food.

For carry-out orders, customers will be limited to four bottles of wine or a 12-pack of beer.

The GetGo is open 24 hours, but liquor sales would be available from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays. Wine sales would stop at 11 p.m.

Namey said employees would be trained for alcohol sales. As is the case at other GetGo stores, alcohol purchases would be completed at one register.

Beer is available for purchase in 16 GetGo locations in Pennsylvania, including nearby Carnegie, Bridgeville and Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood. Giant Eagle sells alcohol in 47 grocery stores.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

