Brentwood Council seeks to reduce energy use at park

Brentwood officials are discussing ways to reduce energy costs when it comes to lights in Brentwood Park.

Council members reviewed the recommended facility lighting guidelines made by Jim Attanucci, borough recreation director, during a Jan. 23 meeting. Officials would like to establish seasonal hours for park lighting.

As of now, lights stay on until the park closes at 11:30 p.m. even if no one is in the park. The biggest change would be for the ballfield, tennis court and basketball court during the winter.

Attanucci recommended that the football field and dek hockey rink could be lighted only with a permit. If the lights are on, anyone can use the rink or be on the field and not have to pay a rental fee.

Council members reviewed the recommended lighting guidelines for non-permit times.

Basketball and tennis courts would be lit until 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays from April to May and until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Those times would be the same from Labor Day until Thanksgiving. Lights would be on until 11:30 p.m. during the summer months.

Field 2 would use the same times as the basketball and tennis courts, except it would close at the end of October.

The dek hockey rink and football field could be lit by permit only. The rink also could follow the same lighting guidelines as the courts.

The track would have lighting until 10 p.m. from Nov. 15 to March 31.

Councilman Harold Smith said the times could limit residents' use of the facilities.

Officials also could consider a timer that visitors could override, he said. While the park is open, visitors could use a push-button switch to activate lights if they are turned off, he said.

No title change

Brentwood Council decided not to create the position of public works director after Councilman Pat Carnevale said it would oversee the work of public works superintendent Robert Mackewich.

Carnevale also questioned why the position was needed.

Vitali Alexandrov is the assistant public works director and was listed on the meeting agenda to be the new director.

Borough Manager George Zboyovsky said when council approved the 3 percent salary increases for borough employees in the 2017 budget, it gave an additional 1 percent to Alexandrov to coincide with the new position.

Zboyovsky said Alexandrov's job duties have increased over the past three years. With a background in engineering, Alexandrov has been given more responsibilities with policies and planning.

“They work as a team. They're at the same level with different responsibilities,” Zboyovsky said.

Councilwoman Stephanie Fox agreed with Carnevale, saying the title is misleading.

Council's vote was 3-3, with Carnevale, Fox and Harold Smith opposed to the position. Council President John Frombach was not at the meeting. The tie vote was decided by Mayor Dennis Troy, who opposed the new position.

Alexandrov will keep the assistant director title.

Tax collector pay

Brentwood Council approved a $2,000 salary increase for the tax collector's position, beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

State law requires that a change in compensation be made prior to the primary election when the position is open.

Tax collector Fay Boland receives $5,000 from the borough. The salary has not increased for almost 30 years. She requested a $4,500 increase from the borough.

Stop signs

Brentwood Council approved the installation of stop signs at the intersections of Kaufmann and Lawnview and on Theresa Avenue at Kaufmann.

Signs will be placed in both directions on Lawnview facing Kaufmann. Residents last year complained about overgrown hedges causing limited sight lines for motorists. Borough officials said that even with trimmed hedges, there still needs to be stop signs as a safety measure.

The intersection of Theresa and Kaufmann is a two-way stop. A third stop sign is being installed because the sight line is obstructed by parked vehicles.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.