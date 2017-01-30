Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood names new emergency management coordinator
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
submitted
John Balkovec became Brentwood Borough’s new emergency management coordinator in January 2017.

John Balkovec is Brentwood's new emergency management coordinator.

Borough manager George Zboyovsky said Balkovec was the only applicant to submit a resume for the voluntary position that does not come with a salary or benefits. Council members approved Balkovec last week.

Despite one application, borough officials are confident they have the right person for the job. The position expires at the end of the year, with the opportunity for reappointment to a two-year term.

“With your experience, you're the guy to be here,” Councilman Robert Pasquantonio told Balkovec at the meeting.

Balkovec is a lifelong resident of Brentwood and graduated from high school in 1989. His wife, Deborah, also grew up in Brentwood.

Balkovec has been the deputy chief of Brentwood Emergency Medical Services Inc. since 2013. He started as a firefighter, then became an emergency medical technician with Brentwood EMS in 1990. He became a full-time paramedic in 1993.

“We're Brentwood through and through,” he said.

“I know that it's an important position,” Balkovec said. “I do a lot of the same work now.”

The emergency management coordinator is responsible for coordinating disaster response efforts during the first 24 to 72 hours of a disaster in the borough. The position was held by Marty Ritter, who died in October.

“I know I have some big shoes to fill,” Balkovec said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

