West Jefferson Hills board buys Chromebooks for science class

West Jefferson Hills School Board approved the purchase of 32 Chromebook computers and a powered storage cart for the environmental science class at Thomas Jefferson High School.

The total cost is $12,515.

Nicole Cook, environmental science and biology teacher, requested the technology from the Ed-Tech Committee. Cook said the Chromebooks will enable students to better meet the state standards in environmental science by having reliable, daily access to computers.

When the environmental science students are not using the Chromebooks, students in biology and Keystone biology remediation classes can use the devices as a study tool.

Tax collectors' salaries increase

West Jefferson Hills School Board approved a salary increase for the tax collector position.

Changes in compensation for tax collectors can be made in the year the position is up for election.

Board members approved increases for the tax collectors in Pleasant Hills and Jefferson Hills. The Pleasant Hills annual rate jumps from $8,000 to $12,500. The rate for Jefferson Hills increases from $12,000 to $20,000 a year.

The salary for the West Elizabeth tax collector will remain the same at $3,000 a year.

The new rates include billing interim assessments and installment billings and collections.

Graduation date set for June 8

The board approved the Class of 2017 commencement date for 7 p.m. June 8 at Thomas Jefferson Stadium. In case of rain, commencement will be held in the high school gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.