West Jefferson Hills board expected to name superintendent Jan. 31
Updated 18 minutes ago
West Jefferson Hills School Board is expected to name a superintendent at a special meeting set for Jan. 31.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Jefferson High School auditorium, 310 Old Clairton Road.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth Wheat was appointed to the position in June for one year or until a permanent superintendent was selected. She replaced Michael Panza who retired in June after serving three years in the district.
Wheat is the supervisor of special education and puil personnel, a position she maintained while serving as acting superintendent.
During her appointment, the school board was in the early stages of interviewing candidates and set a goal of having a permanent superintendent in place before the start of the 2016-17 school year.
