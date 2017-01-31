Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills board expected to name superintendent Jan. 31
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

West Jefferson Hills School Board is expected to name a superintendent at a special meeting set for Jan. 31.

The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Jefferson High School auditorium, 310 Old Clairton Road.

Acting Superintendent Elizabeth Wheat was appointed to the position in June for one year or until a permanent superintendent was selected. She replaced Michael Panza who retired in June after serving three years in the district.

Wheat is the supervisor of special education and puil personnel, a position she maintained while serving as acting superintendent.

During her appointment, the school board was in the early stages of interviewing candidates and set a goal of having a permanent superintendent in place before the start of the 2016-17 school year.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

