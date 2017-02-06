Baldwin-Whitehall board expected to approve facility study

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board was expected to approve HHSDR Architects and Engineers to complete a districtwide facility study for long-term capital improvements.

The cost is $2,875. The study is expected to be done within three months, which would enable board members to consider any improvements for the 2017-18 budget.

Business manager Mark Cherpak said if the firm is used for any capital improvement projects, the study cost would be incorporated into the project fees.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said other than the high school renovation project that was completed in 2009, the previous renovation work was done 22 years ago. He said certain sections of Paynter and McAnnulty elementary school buildings have never been renovated.

District officials also have two companies examining all building roofs at no charge to the district.

“We want to get an idea of what is an immediate need,” Cherpak said. “The middle school gym roof is in major need of repair.”

Budget

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board was expected to approve a preliminary budget Feb. 8 that has a property tax increase of more than 0.13 of a mill.

Business manager Mark Cherpak said the $63 million budget is based off of 2016-17 numbers, but the district is required under Act 1 to show a tax increase in excess of the index if it is seeking an exception from the state to raise taxes without voter approval.

Cherpak said submitting the preliminary budget to the state this month will provide the district with more options to balance the budget. The budget is available for public view on the district website, bwschools.net.

Fees waived

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board member Dan Knezevich received approval from fellow directors to waive the janitorial fees charged to high school student Mikayla Davic for her production of “Paradise” that benefited the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The fees totaled $3,900, which covered 15 days for practices and three performances. Davic writes, produces and directs the performance consisting of students in the district. She has raised more than $27,000 in three years of productions. Knezevich said Davic was charged $3,200 last year, which she paid by deducting the proceeds.

“She was upset because it would take a wish away from a child,” Knezevich said.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said the charge was to cover the cost of services as established by the facility use policy.

School calendar

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board is expected to approve the school calendar for the 2017-18 year. If approved, first day of classes for students would be Aug. 29 and the last day of classes would be June 8. The calendar is available for public view on the district website.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.