Baldwin HS senior's show grants Disney trips

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin High School sophomore Mikayla Davic doesn't have a magic wand, but she is able to help grant wishes to children.

For the third year, Mikayla has written, directed and produced a musical that raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. More than 1,100 people attended her latest show, “Paradise,” which was held three days in January. The show featured Baldwin-Whitehall students from preschool to high school.

Along with raffles, concessions and online donations, she will be able to present a $10,000 check to Make-A-Wish. In three years, Mikayla has raised more than $27,000. Her goal is to raise $50,000 by the time she graduates high school.

The beginnings for the benefit show stem from a year-long project in the gifted program at J.E. Harrison Middle School when Mikayla was in seventh grade. Students were asked to do a project about something they were passionate about. Mikayla has a passion for writing and authored “A Not So Magical Story.”

The story is about a girl who never believed in fairy tales and was trapped inside a fairy tale and had to get out while learning lessons along the way. Mikayla decided to take the story a step further and produce and direct a student play during her eighth-grade year.

“I didn't know what to expect. It was a difficult experience, but I enjoyed every part of it — even though I was stressed,” Mikayla said.

The first show raised $8,000, enough for two children to go to Walt Disney World. The community response to the first show was incentive for Mikayla to continue.

Her next show, “Murder on 34th Street,” raised more than $9,000.

“ ‘Paradise' was the best one yet because I am learning each year,” Mikayla said. “Everyone was great. It was an amazing experience.”

Baldwin teacher Michelle Jenkins helps promote the shows through the Drama Club.

“I'm kind of her support system,” Jenkins said. “She is the star here.”

Mikayla has started writing her next show, “Misfits.” The story is set in the 1970s about a girl who runs away from home because she feels like she didn't belong. During her journey, she meets others who also ran away because they didn't fit in at home.

Mikayla said the past two shows took several months to complete. Student auditions are held in October, and practice begins soon after. Being a director can be difficult, especially when directing friends.

“It's easier to direct the younger kids. They have an energy that makes the show better,” Mikayla said. “It's difficult to tell my friends to ‘do this,' but they understand that this is my production.”

The sophomore received some good news from the school board earlier this month. The practices and shows require a fee to cover services for the facility use. This year's fee of $3,900 was waived by board members.

“At first, I couldn't believe it,” Mikayla said. “That's another person who gets a wish.”

Community members can make a donation by visiting Mikayla's website at mikswish.weebly.com.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.