Baldwin-Whitehall preliminary budget shows tax hike possible

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board members approved the 2017-18 preliminary budget that will enable the district to file for referendum exceptions with the state Department of Education.

If granted, the referendum exceptions will allow district officials to increase property taxes above the Act 1 index without voter approval. The index for Baldwin-Whitehall is 3.3 percent, which equals .63 of a mill.

Business manager Mark Cherpak said the preliminary budget has a tax increase of .77 of a mill, which will show the state the need for exceptions. Cherpak said approval does not mean a tax increase, just that officials will have all available options when trying to balance the budget.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said the millage rate will be set in June.

After eight years of either maintaining or reducing the tax rate, district officials have needed to increase the millage the past two years. Board member Martin Michael Schmotzer said less options would be better.

“Act 1 was designed to rein in school district spending and tax increases. The index is still above the cost-of-living,” said Schmotzer, who was joined by directors Elliot Rambo and Louis Rainaldi in voting against the spending plan.

The $63 million preliminary budget can be viewed on the district's website, bwschools.net.

Before the budget action, the board made adjustments to the district's fund balance. A total of $810,000 was moved from the unassigned fund balance to the technology committed fund. The amount represents the savings from the refunding of bonds in 2015-16.

Nearly an additional $3 million in the unassigned fund balance was moved to a new committed fund balance for facility improvements. The adjustments leave $1.15 million in the unassigned fund balance. Lutz said technology and facility improvements are the district's largest areas of needs.

“This doesn't mean we're spending it now. It's to show a commitment (to technology and facility upgrades),” Lutz said.

The board approved HHSDR Architects & Engineers to complete a facility study for district long-term capital improvements at a cost of $2,875. The study is expected to be completed before the final budget is approved. Lutz said the study will look at all district buildings, mainly focusing on the roof, windows and doors.

The high school gymnasium roof has a leak, as does the middle school gymnasium roof. Cherpak said the middle school roof is in major need of repair.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.