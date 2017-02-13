Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Baldwin-Whitehall preliminary budget shows tax hike possible
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board members approved the 2017-18 preliminary budget that will enable the district to file for referendum exceptions with the state Department of Education.

If granted, the referendum exceptions will allow district officials to increase property taxes above the Act 1 index without voter approval. The index for Baldwin-Whitehall is 3.3 percent, which equals .63 of a mill.

Business manager Mark Cherpak said the preliminary budget has a tax increase of .77 of a mill, which will show the state the need for exceptions. Cherpak said approval does not mean a tax increase, just that officials will have all available options when trying to balance the budget.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said the millage rate will be set in June.

After eight years of either maintaining or reducing the tax rate, district officials have needed to increase the millage the past two years. Board member Martin Michael Schmotzer said less options would be better.

“Act 1 was designed to rein in school district spending and tax increases. The index is still above the cost-of-living,” said Schmotzer, who was joined by directors Elliot Rambo and Louis Rainaldi in voting against the spending plan.

The $63 million preliminary budget can be viewed on the district's website, bwschools.net.

Before the budget action, the board made adjustments to the district's fund balance. A total of $810,000 was moved from the unassigned fund balance to the technology committed fund. The amount represents the savings from the refunding of bonds in 2015-16.

Nearly an additional $3 million in the unassigned fund balance was moved to a new committed fund balance for facility improvements. The adjustments leave $1.15 million in the unassigned fund balance. Lutz said technology and facility improvements are the district's largest areas of needs.

“This doesn't mean we're spending it now. It's to show a commitment (to technology and facility upgrades),” Lutz said.

The board approved HHSDR Architects & Engineers to complete a facility study for district long-term capital improvements at a cost of $2,875. The study is expected to be completed before the final budget is approved. Lutz said the study will look at all district buildings, mainly focusing on the roof, windows and doors.

The high school gymnasium roof has a leak, as does the middle school gymnasium roof. Cherpak said the middle school roof is in major need of repair.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.