South Hills

District's credit rating improves
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

The certified public accounting firm of Cottrill, Arbutina and Associates PC submitted the financial audit of the Baldwin-Whitehall School District for the 2015-16 school year to the school board on Feb. 8.

The audit showed the district has improved over the past few years. Findings from the previous year have been resolved by the district. Those findings were related to the food service point-of-sale system, food service free- or reduced-lunch applications, System for Award Management and fixed assets.

The district's Moody's bond rating has improved from Aa to Aaa3.

The audit was delayed because the real estate tax duplicate listing was not reconciled by the Baldwin Borough tax collector in a timely manner, leaders said.

The audit can be found on the district's website, bwschools.net, as an attachment on the Feb. 8 board meeting agenda.

Tennis coach

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board hired Brandon Romain to be the var‑ sity boys and girls head tennis coach.

Board members Martin Michael Schmotzer and Elliot Rambo voted against the hiring. Schmotzer said he voted no because the previous coach should not have been dismissed by the board.

In December, the board opened up the head tennis coach position without the recommendation of the administration or athletic director. Because it was a personnel matter, the district solicitor advised the school directors to not discuss the matter in public.

The first match for the boys tennis team is set for March 16.

School calendar

The school calendar for the 2017-18 year was approved. The first day of classes will be Aug. 29, and the last day for students will be June 7, 2018.

The calendar can be found on the district's website as an attachment on the Feb. 8 board meeting agenda.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

