2 main roads through Baldwin to see roadwork

Meetings for municipal officials and community members are being scheduled at the Baldwin Borough Municipal Building to discuss PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project that includes bridges and culverts on Glass Run and Streets Run roads.

A public meeting will be held March 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. to inform community members about the bridge closures and the impact it will have on local traffic. Municipal officials will receive information from PennDOT earlier that day.

Baldwin Council discussed the planned projects with borough engineer Jason Stanton at the Feb. 14 agenda meeting.

The bridge structure on Glass Run Road, west of Cathell Road, has a planned start date of April 17. The road closure is expected to last five weeks. Then in late May, the culvert on Glass Run Road east of Cathell will be repaired, closing that portion of road for another five weeks.

Work will begin on the Streets Run Road bridge structure near Lutz Hollow Road in June. The closure is expected to last five weeks.

In July, work on the Streets Run Road bridge structure near East Willock is expected to have a 10-week closure.

