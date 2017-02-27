Thomas Jefferson HS brings 'Shrek' to stage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

March 11 show: The Thomas Jefferson High School band will sponsor a spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. March 11 at the school. Dinner tickets cost $8. Takeout is available.

Tickets: Adults, $10; senior citizens, $8; students, $6; all tickets at the door, $10. All tickets are reserved seating. For seating chart and information, visit wjhsd.net . Ticket pre-sales will be at the high school main office from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2, 6 and 8. No tickets will be sold to the public during school hours.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 9 and 10, 1 and 7:30 p.m. March 11

If you go

Lord Farquaad might be able to torture Gingy the Gingerbread Man into revealing the whereabouts of fairy tale characters, but he can't ban audiences from seeing Thomas Jefferson High School's production of “Shrek the Musical” that opens March 9.

“It's a true musical,” director Sandra Barker said. “The pit has really had to work hard.”

The production features a number of songs, most of which are not in the movie version.

Barker chose the musical because of the students' talents.

“The students are character actors and it fits perfectly for them,” she said.

Playing the lead role of Shrek is senior Cole Majernik, who last year played Sebastian in Disney's “The Little Mermaid.”

“It's pretty surreal and hasn't fully sunk in,” said Majernik about having the leading role.

Majernik will be in his fourth spring musical and has performed in four fall plays. Portraying Shrek means speaking with an accent, something he had to do with his role last year.

Fiona will be played by senior Anna Fiedor, who also has been on stage all four years for the fall and spring shows.

“It's super rewarding and I love it. It's been my passion for years,” Fiedor said. “(Fiona) is challenging because she is very complex. She's an ogre and a princess. This is the best character I've ever played.”

Last year, Fiedor was a Mersister and played Alice Beineke in “The Addams Family” as a sophomore.

Unlike the two senior leads, junior Reid Campolong will perform in his first spring musical as Donkey.

His initial thought of playing Donkey was scary at first but the rest of the cast has put him at ease.

“Everyone is supportive around you. It's a great environment to be in,” Campolong said. “We all have a really good time together and that makes for a great show.”

Campolong said he enjoyed being part of the fall play for the first time and wanted to give the musical a try.

“The show is a total comedy and has very complex music,” Fiedor said.

“The music is brand new except for the final number, and that makes it fun,” Majernik said.

The music isn't the only challenge facing the students. The set has several large pieces that must fit in an already small back stage area.

“The stage pieces that the actors stand on are larger,” crew head Jillian Lettie said. “It's a bit of a different show and we have to figure out ways to work through it.”

Barker said because of the space constraints, everyone must cooperate to get the pieces off and on.

Barker is assisted by student director Erin Liebold, who moved into that role last year.

There are 180 students involved with the musical, said Barker, but that number goes up when considering the help given by tech students and the public relations class.

“We really involve, in some way, more than 200 students,” Barker said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.