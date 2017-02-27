Baldwin Borough to use $4.5 million bond for sewer system, roadwork

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin Council members are planning to use a $4.5 million bond to help pay for several capital improvement projects this year.

Sean Garin, the bond lawyer from the firm of Dinsmore and Shohl, and Nick Falgione, an investment banker at PNC, provided details to borough officials Feb. 21 about the financing. Council approved the advertisement of a potential bond sale.

The bond is needed to cover $2.6 million in repairs to the sanitary sewer system in the Gardenville area, $700,000 for the McAnnulty bridge project and $1.2 million for road paving.

In addition to the annual road paving project, borough officials will repair roads in the Colewood Park area that were affected by heavy-truck traffic during the equalization basin and sanitary sewer improvement project that will be completed this summer.

The Gardenville sanitary sewer system upgrades are required to comply with the borough's consent order agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection. Borough Manager John Barrett said the engineering and design for the Gardenville project is underway.

Borough officials have secured the road surface of the McAnnulty bridge with steel plates until the structure is fixed. Permit applications have been made for the bridge work.

The bond would have a fixed rate for 20 years, which Falgione said is currently at 3.5 percent.

The first step is to advertise the sale of bonds in order for the borough to get funding. The goal is to approve the sale of bonds at the March 21 council meeting and have the rates locked for the April 19 closing.

The new bond issue would result in the borough making an annual debt service payment of $323,000. The 2017 bond payments would start in 2018. Barrett said the length of the loan is based on how long the projects would be useful before needing repaired.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.