Brentwood Council closer to new borough building

A property once considered for a new Brentwood Borough building is back on the list as a frontrunner.

Brentwood council members were expected to enter into a sales agreement for the former Snee Dairy property at 3735 Brownsville Road. The resolution was expected to be adopted at the Feb. 27 council meeting, held after the South Hills Record deadline.

Borough manager George Zboyovsky said the building on the property was condemned by the borough in 2014. The owner has been marketing the site for commercial development and has not received much interest.

The property was appraised at $165,000 in 2014. Zboyovsky said officials plan to make an offer around $140,000 and also will get the site reappraised.

Allegheny County assessed the property at $193,000, according to county data.

In addition to the sales agreement, council also was expected to approve a contract for a phase one environmental site assessment not to exceed $2,000. A preliminary geotechnical study for the dairy property also was expected to be approved at a price not to exceed $7,000. The geotechnical study would determine whether the property can support a new building.

If the property is deemed worthy of construction, council then would move forward to have HHSDR Engineers and Architects to prepare plans and cost estimates to construct a new municipal building. The cost for the architect plans would not exceed $14,900.

If the property is not determined to be an acceptable location, then the borough has the right to terminate the sales agreement.

Several years ago, borough officials made an offer to purchase the property, but the price tag was too high and officials decided to look at other options.

Zboyovsky said finding a location has been a process of elimination. Borough officials would like to construct a building for $5 million, Zboyovsky said.

Council also was expected to vote to decline a $350,000 proposal to purchase The Artman Building at 3614 Brownsville Road.

A couple months ago, council considered constructing a building in the parking lot next to the current building, which would be demolished and become the parking lot.

Zboyovsky presented council members with several examples of revenue if the current municipal building site was back on the tax roll. One example is if the current parcel has a property assessment at $5 million that would equate to $50,000 in tax revenue for the borough and $150,000 in property taxes for the school district.

The current municipal building houses the administrative staff, police department and Brentwood EMS. Zboyovsky said garage space is a key factor for Brentwood EMS.

The municipal building is more than 100 years old. Officials said a total building renovation is estimated to cost $1 million more than constructing a new facility.

