Baldwin-Whitehall again hosting Early Childhood Extravaganza

Last year, the Baldwin-Whitehall School District hosted an Early Childhood Extravaganza that focused on how families can prepare children for school, so they're doing it again.

The one-day event in 2016 had community members asking when the next one would be scheduled.

“It was very well-received,” McAnnulty Elementary Principal Daniel Emanuelson said.

Emanuelson said those who participated as a service provider contacted the district right after the event to learn if there were plans for another event.

This year's event will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 4 in the Baldwin High School gymnasium, 4653 Clairton Blvd., Baldwin. The event is open to families beyond the Baldwin-Whitehall borders.

“This is not just a school district initiative, it's a community initiative,” Emanuelson said. “It's an open event, so you can come and go at any time.”

Children will be treated to puppet shows, story time, crafts and entertainment by magician Al Mazing. Emanuelson said Baldwin senior students who work with preschoolers at the high school will help watch the children and be dressed as superheroes.

While the children are being entertained, parents and guardians can learn about the different services and ways to prepare their children for school.

Local organizations, pediatricians, day care centers, dance studios and community libraries will showcase what they can offer to families.

Emanuelson said more preschools and service providers have been added to the lineup, including South Hills Interfaith Movement.

“It's all in the gym so parents can still keep an eye on the kids,” Emanuelson said.

The school district will set up the computer lab for residents to complete online kindergarten registration. Volunteers will be available to help parents navigate the registration process.

Emanuelson said the idea was sparked several years ago at a conference with the P3 Institute that focused on ways to get families and children involved with the community and make sure parents are connected to local schools even before their children are eligible.

At Baldwin-Whitehall, a group of community leaders, teachers, preschool staff and librarians meet monthly to plan the event. Money was raised through fundraisers and donations from the parent-teacher organizations at Paynter, Whitehall and McAnnulty elementary schools.

