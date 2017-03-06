Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood offers $141,000 for former Snee Dairy
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Brentwood council mem‑bers took the first steps toward securing a location for a new municipal building.

Council members last week agreed to enter into a sales agreement with Green Development Trust for the former Snee Dairy property at 3735 Brownsville Road.

The borough offered $141,000 for the property.

In 2014, the property was appraised at $165,000. Council authorized Valbridge Prop‑erty Advisors to prepare an appraisal of the site.

Borough Manager George Zboyovsky said the building on the property was condemned by the borough in 2014. The owner has been marketing the site for commercial development and has not received much interest. The borough showed interest in the property several years ago but decided against the location because the price was too high at the time.

Allegheny County assessed the property at $193,000.

Council approved a contract for a phase one environmental site assess‑ment, as well as a prelim‑inary geotechnical study for the property. The geotech‑nical study would determine whether the property can support a new building.

If the property is deemed worthy of construction, council then would move forward to have HHSDR Engineers and Architects prepare plans and cost estimates to construct a new municipal building. The cost for the architect plans would not exceed $14,900.

If the property is not determined to be an accept‑able location, then the borough can terminate the sales agreement.

Expenses for the environmental assessment, geotechnical study and architectural services were approved in the 2017 borough budget.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.

