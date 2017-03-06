Brentwood Council mulls crime data gathering service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brentwood officials will consider a digital service that helps better connect the community with the police department.

Matt Bloom, founder and CEO of Crimewatch Technologies, spoke at council's Feb. 27 meeting about the service and how it benefits the police department.

Headquartered in Carlisle, Crimewatch Technologies is used in southeastern Pennsylvania, Bloom said.

“It's relatively new on the west side of the state,” he said. “We're new out here but you are going to see a lot more of us.”

Castle Shannon is the only community in Western Pennsylvania to have the service.

This digital resource is for building public awareness of crimes and those who commit criminal acts throughout the country, according to its website crimewatchus.com.

Online content is owned and managed by law enforcement agencies. Free notifications go out to community members about incidents in their area. Residents can provide law enforcement with anonymous tips and information in real time.

Bloom gave an example of a shooting outside a bar in Carlisle. He said 5,700 people submitted information that helped police identify the shooter and accomplice. The suspects were in custody within 12 hours.

“The whole concept is to re-engage the public with law enforcement,” Bloom said.

The service is effective when people provide detailed information to police. Bloom said safeguards are in place to block those harassing or not providing accurate information to law enforcement.

Brentwood police Chief Adam Zeppuhar said the service not only would help solve cases but also provide another avenue to get information out to residents.

“It's a very good idea, but is it a necessity,” said Councilman Pat Carnevale, who questioned if the service overlaps with current services the department has now to communicate with residents.

Council President John Frombach said borough officials are taking a look at the service.

“This would help to stretch our limited resources,” Frombach said.

The Crimewatch Technologies service would cost $2,400 a year.

Castle Shannon police Chief Kenneth Truver said Crimewatch Technologies is exactly what the department wanted when it went live with the service about nine months ago.

Truver said a subcontractor handled the department's old website but could do only basic changes with text.

“You have to catch people's eyes and keep their interest,” Truver said. “One advantage is we have most of the control and have the ability to change it right away.”

Making updates in real time is the most important factor for Truver, who said the company is very receptive to the department's needs. Truver said he wanted to keep the way the incident blotter was posted, and Crimewatch Technologies tailored a webpage to meet his needs.

Truver said menu tabs across the top of the website enable residents to do more than just receive crime alerts. Residents can pay parking tickets online, request various forms and find answers to frequently asked questions.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.