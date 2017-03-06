Baldwin-Whitehall Education Foundation adds 4 to Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Margaret Shandor Miles, a pioneer in pediatric nursing, was an early researcher on the suffering of bereaved parents of critically-ill children and on mothers of children with HIV. Her leadership in launching the Society of Pediatric Nurses shaped the field for generations of nurses. Now a professor emerita of the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she was one of the first pediatric clinical nurse specialists in the 1960s.

Edward Lutz helped established the first printing press at Baldwin High School in his junior year. He started his own small printing company, K&L Printing, where he worked by day as he studied printing and typesetting at Carnegie Institute of Technology by night. In 1967, he founded the first computer typesetting business in Pittsburgh, Cold Comp Inc., where he worked until he retired in 1994. The sports library that he started at Baldwin High, which contained many books for which he personally set type, was renamed the Lutz Sports Library in 1991.

Joseph Kuklis founded GSP Consulting in 2001, a government affairs and consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. He sold GSP to an international law firm in 2012, and he now serves as CEO of Wellington Strategies LLC. He authored “The Robin Hood of DC,” a how-to guide for small businesses navigating the government marketplace in D.C. and state capitols.

Adriane Aul joined the Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group in December 2004 and managed the Vacant Property Working Group. Her career saw her organize a mayoral candidate's debate in 2005; join the Clean Pittsburgh Commission; become program coordinator for Pittsburgh Weed and Seed; volunteer for Urban Land Institute's Young Leaders Group; and join Pittsburgh Urban Magnet Project. Ms. Aul died in 2007 at age 28.

The Baldwin-Whitehall Education Foundation will induct four members to the Distinguished Highlander Hall of Fame at its gala March 11 at South Hills Country Club.

The Class of 2017 inductees are Adriane Aul (1996), Joseph Kuklis (1989), Edward Lutz (1959) and Margaret Shandor Miles (1955). The four will join 11 other honorees who made up the initial Hall of Fame Class in 2015.

The education foundation held the first gala in conjunction with Baldwin-Whitehall School District's 75th anniversary. Foundation members decided a gala will be held every other year to recognize the contributions of graduates and community members.

“That first year there were many amazing people on the list, and there's many more amazing people out there,” said foundation president Anthony Graham.

The foundation notifies the community about the nomination process. Each applicant is reviewed by foundation members. Applicants are considered on the impact they have had in their profession or community, as well as their impact in the district as a student and graduate.

In addition to the Distinguished Highlander inductees, the foundation will recognize six Champions of Character. Graham said staff in each district building nominated a person who serves as a role model or strive to further promote the mission and vision of the school district.

This year's Champions of Character are Mary Beth Koenig, Baldwin High School secretary; Margaret Bartolomucci, J.E. Harrison Middle School special education teacher; Tamara Rellick, Paynter Elementary first-grade teacher; Dawn McPaul, McAnnulty, Elementary first-grade teacher; Karen Suchy, Whitehall Elementary level II technician; and Jim Slovonic, owner of BAW Plastics Inc., presented by central administration.

In an effort to recognize individuals who have made voluntary service to B-W schools way of life, the foundation has started the Above and Beyond Award.

“We wanted to connect with parents who are involved or support the district in a positive manner,” Graham said.

Money raised from the gala will help the foundation support innovative educational programs offered by educators and scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors.

About nine volunteers play a major role in organizing the gala, said Graham, who expects an increase in attendance for the second gala.

“Everyone gets a better feel for what the foundation does,” Graham said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.