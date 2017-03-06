South Hills' Holy Apostles kitchen crews reel in fish fry patrons

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Albert the Great Church in Baldwin Borough is only in its sixth year of offering fish fries during Lent, but it didn't take long for the community to realize the meals are something special.

On Fridays during Lent, St. Albert volunteers can serve up to 800 people for eat-in and take-out dinners.

While everyone points to each other for the success, parishioner Steve Dziadyk oversees the operation. Dziadyk has been in the food business for 20 years and was “anointed” to oversee the operation because of his experience.

This is the first Lent that four churches — St. Albert, St. Norbert, St. Basil and St. Wendelin — make up Holy Apostles Parish as part of the Diocese of Pittsburgh consolidation plan.

The Rev. Steve Kresak is the pastor for the church and encourages everyone to work together. St. Norbert in the Overbrook neighborhood of Pittsburgh also holds a fish fry, for both lunch and dinner.

“We have people from all four churches supporting both fish fries,” Kresak said. “We laugh because we have two fish franchises in the parish.”

St. Wendelin and St. Basil had fish fries in the past but not recently.

The fish fry at St. Albert started when the Rev. James Orr asked parishioner Rick Wuenschel to organize one and set a goal of raising $5,000, said Dziadyk, who was asked by Wuenschel to handle the kitchen duties.

“We jumped in with both feet. We did $17,000 that first year,” Dziadyk said.

Last year, St. Albert's fish fry generated more than $41,000.

“We have a core group in the kitchen,” said Dziadyk, noting between 40 and 50 volunteers help with cooking, serving, cleanup and dishwashing.

“If anyone wants to help, I can always create a job for them,” Dziadyk said.

The menu has the traditional items, with the fish being hand-breaded. Dziadyk said he puts on his chef's hat to come up with something new each year. This year it's a deep-fried provolone cheese wheel as an a la carte item.

New England clam chowder is served along with another featured soup that Dziadyk changes each week.

St. Albert will have a special guest on March 17 as Bishop David Zubik is scheduled to dine with parishioners.

The fish fry at St. Norbert is managed by parishioner Linda March, who has been involved for 10 years. She started volunteering because she was not working at the time. Because her family has restaurant experience, she was asked to take charge when the previous parishioner retired as the fish fry manager.

“A lot of volunteers have been here a long time. They are dedicated,” March said. “You don't even have to call them to help. They call me.”

March said the majority of lunch orders are for takeout. In the evening, the church averages between 200 and 300 dinners. Business picks up throughout Lent and reaches its peak on Good Friday, when diners sometimes have to wait for a seat to become available.

Along with the traditional seafood meals, volunteers serve homemade potato pancakes, macaroni and cheese, and haluski. March said the homemade stewed tomatoes is a recipe passed down to her from the late Rita Holzer, a parishioner who helped start the church's fish fry. March said she has been entrusted to keep “Grandma” Rita's recipe a secret.

Kresak said the two fish fries have the same items, but it's the way the meals are prepared that offer variety to the community.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.