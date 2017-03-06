Baldwin-Whitehall to form anti-bullying group, host program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Schools across the country are challenged every day with providing a safe, positive learning environment for students.

Baldwin-Whitehall School District will host a bullying awareness program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 14 in the Whitehall Elementary School library. All parents are invited to attend. District social workers will be available to answer questions after the presentation.

The topic was addressed during the March 1 board meeting in which directors approved the creation of a task force that will focus on ways to deter bullying and protect those students who take a stand against inappropriate behavior.

Board member Anthony DiCesaro, who made the motion to create a task force, said he is willing to head the committee.

Board member Louis Rainaldi said he received calls from several parents about bullying incidents, including cyberbullying, at J.E. Harrison Middle School.

DiCesaro said bullying was placed on the board agenda to talk about the issues and district policy.

“We can have the best programs in place and still have problems,” DiCesaro said. “We teach children awareness, but we have a lack of consequences. Kids are afraid to come forward because they feel they will get in trouble.”

Superintendent Randal Lutz said there hasn't been a particular incident that resulted in the board discussion, but noted middle school is where bullying is most likely to occur.

“It's not anything new or accelerated. I think it's cyclical,” Lutz said. “Middle school age is challenging. Kids are unsure of themselves and growing in different ways.”

A district policy outlines bullying and cyberbullying, he said. Bullying means “an intentional electronic, written, verbal or physical act or series of acts directed at another student or students, which occurs in a school setting that is severe, persistent or pervasive.”

The policy states that a school setting is in the school building, on school grounds, in school vehicles and at designated bus stops.

Consequences for violating the policy include lunch detention up to expulsion.

“What works for one student may not work for another student,” Lutz said. “Sometimes, it's a phone call home to the parent.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.