Baldwin-Whitehall ranks high in Niche analysis

Baldwin-Whitehall School District was designated as one of the top districts in the Pittsburgh area by Niche.

According to its website, Niche, in Shadyside, “analyzes dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S.”

Baldwin-Whitehall ranked 19th out of 78 schools in the Pittsburgh area. The ranking is based on academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from Niche users.

The district received an overall grade of “A.” All schools in Baldwin-Whitehall received grades from an “A” to a “B.”

The complete report can be found on the district's website, bwschools.net, by opening the school board's March 1 agenda and clicking on the superintendent's report.

Roof repairs

Baldwin-Whitehall business manager Mark Cherpak said costs to repair the roofs at J.E. Harrison Middle School and McAnnulty Elementary School are estimated between $120,000 and $140,000.

The school board was expected to authorize bid specifications for the work at its March 8 meeting, which was held after the South Hills Record's print deadline.

Cherpak said the firm HHSDR planned to present details of the feasibility study it performed at all district buildings. The roof work is the first phase of the study. District officials have said the section of roof above the middle school gymnasium is in need of immediate repair because of a leak.

Copier contract

A favorable interest rate and a drop in market prices for copiers and printers will enable Baldwin-Whitehall School District to save more than $98,000 a year when the current lease agreement expires with Comdoc.

School board members were expected to approve a five-year agreement with Toshiba Business Solutions for copier and printers for the district at the March 8 board meeting. The new deal will cost $16,375 a month, which is $8,222 a month less than the current five-year deal that expires March 31.

Business manager Mark Cherpak said the district received six proposals. He said advanced technology has caused a reduction in market prices for copiers and printers.

Steel Center rep

Baldwin-Whitehall School District has 117 students attending Steel Center for Career and Technical Education, the most of the 11 partnering school districts.

But Baldwin-Whitehall representation on the Steel Center board is in a state of flux. B-W board member Elliot Rambo was the representative but is resigning because he cannot attend the Steel Center meetings.

B-W officials were expected to accept his resignation as a representative for Steel Center at the March 8 meeting. As of March 1, no one has volunteered to be the representative.

Board President Karen Brown said if no one is willing to be the representative, she recommends board members take turns attending meetings on behalf of the district.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said he would represent the district at Steel Center but would not have voting rights because he is not a school board member. Lutz said Baldwin High School students make up 16.9 percent of the Steel Center's enrollment.

Steel Center is located along North Lewis Run Road in Jefferson Hills.

New website

Baldwin-Whitehall School District launched its new website March 3.

The website has several features, such as integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.