Baldwin plays host to bocce tournament

Carlynton High School sophomore Patrick Kietz-Carlson watched his bocce team fall one point shy of representing Allegheny County at the PIAA Interscholastic Unified Indoor Bocce Championships in Hershey later this month.

As Elizabeth-Forward walked away with gold, Kietz-Carlson remained upbeat.

“At the end of the day, I feel glad that I can be a part of the program. Even if we don't win, I still feel great,” Kietz-Carlson said.

That sentiment was echoed by students and staff from six schools competing in the third annual Allegheny County event, held Tuesday at Baldwin High School.

“Elizabeth-Forward is going (to Hershey) to represent Allegheny County, but we are really representing everybody,” said Mike Huber, transition coordinator at Elizabeth-Forward.

Elizabeth-Forward won the gold medal at the state tournament two years ago. Baldwin captured state gold last year.

When Baldwin and Carlynton traveled to Hershey last year, Baldwin transition coordinator Eric Jankoski said the teams received a text photo from Elizabeth-Forward that wished everyone good luck.

“We are all rooting for each other. We will do the same thing this year,” Jankoski said.

Each bocce team has a roster of six to eight players, with students with disabilities making up half of the team.

Elizabeth-Forward, Baldwin and Carlynton participated in the county's pilot program for bocce three years ago. Three other counties also participated and qualified two teams. This year, eight counties will be represented by one team each in the state event, held March 24 at the Giant Center.

Avonworth, Moon Area and Mt. Lebanon joined the bocce tournament for Allegheny County, which had both competitive and recreation divisions.

“This is a sport that anybody can play,” said Tim Laughlin, Baldwin health and physical education teacher. “No matter the disability, you find a way to play. You adapt. That's life.”

Baldwin senior Mariah Pacella has volunteered with the school's Special Olympics Club all four years. Pacella also is part of the school's partners physical education program. She was asked to be on the competitive team for bocce this year.

“This is my favorite club. They make me smile,” Pacella said. “I feel like a better person. It's very enlightening and rewarding.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.